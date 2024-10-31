Canucks Wrap: Thoughts on Podkolzin; Canucks injury updates

In Thursday's edition of Canucks Wrap, we’ll be talking the latest Vancouver Canucks news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

The Vancouver Canucks officially threw in the towel on 2019 No. 10 overall pick Vasily Podkolzin this summer, shipping off the 23-year-old to the Edmonton Oilers for a meager 2025 fourth-round pick. And while they also gained some cap space to help facilitate some offseason transactions, Podkolzin ultimately became an asset poorly spent.

Unfortunately for Podkolzin, he has not played much better in his new environment in Edmonton. Through 10 games, the former top Canucks draft pick has only one assist, and this comes after he had just two assists in 19 games with Vancouver in the NHL last season. Maybe this is just who Podkolzin is as a player, even after that impressive rookie season in 2021-22?

Read: Former top Canucks draft pick struggling in new environment

On Wednesday night, Canucks captain Quinn Hughes played his younger brothers, New Jersey Devils stars Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes, at the same time at the NHL level for just the second time.

"I'm just excited to meet them and hang out with them (on Tuesday night), and (Wednesday) will be a business day," Quinn said of the occasion.

Read: Canucks captain Quinn Hughes reacts to second 'Hughes Bowl'

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet provided some important injury updates regarding forward Dakota Joshua and All-Star goalie Thatcher Demko on Tuesday, though we are still without any clear-cut timelines for the impending returns of the two key players.

For Joshua, he needs to start practicing with more contact, particularly along the boards. After all, that is the bread and butter of his game. Demko's rehab plan is less certain, though Tocchet claims Demko has had "four really good days" in a row, which is assuredly encouraging but does not offer much clarity on the situation.

Read: Canucks provide injury updates on Thatcher Demko and Dakota Joshua

With the way Arturs Silovs has been playing behind Kevin Lankinen, Canucks fans are probably hoping Demko's good days turn into good games on the ice in fairly short order.