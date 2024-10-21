Canucks Wrap: Myers reaches 1,000 in Philadelphia

In Saturday's edition of Canucks Wrap, we’ll be talking the latest Vancouver Canucks news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Canucks News

Whatever you do once, you can do twice, right? After starting the season 0-1-2, the Vancouver Canucks have managed to rip off successive wins for the first time this year. The Canucks walked into Philadelphia, took on the Philadelphia Flyers in their home opener, and blanked the Orange and Black 3-0 at a rowdy and energized Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.

As it turned out, rookie sensations Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko and All-Star forward Travis Konecny were no match for the Canucks. Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen posted 26 saves in his first shutout of the season, which means that the 29-year-old remains the only goalie to record a win for Vancouver this season. Arturs Silovs, who last played on Oct. 15, is 0-1-1 this season with a 4.50 GAA and a .827 save percentage.

Aside from Lankinen, one of the stories of the night comes from Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers, who reached a prestigious milestone with his appearance against the Flyers on Saturday night. Having played in all five games for Vancouver this season, Myers has officially played 1,000 NHL regular season games.

The 34-year-old has played 16 seasons at the NHL level and won the Calder Trophy in the 2009-10 season as the NHL's most outstanding rookie. Myers has not come close to replicating the success he had offensively in his rookie season with the Buffalo Sabres, but he still managed to develop into a steady No. 4 or No. 5 defenseman who can hold his own physically. I guess it helps that Myers is 6-foot-8, 230 pounds.

Read further: Tyler Myers' special night ends with 3-0 win for Canucks in Philadelphia

This may surprise some of you, but if Myers plays one more game as a Canuck (spoiler alert: he will), the majority of his NHL regular season games will have been played with the Canucks. At the time of this writing, Myers has played 365 regular season games with the Canucks, 365 regular season games with the Sabres, and 270 regular season games with the Winnipeg Jets.

Unfortunately, Myers will not be getting the majority of his regular season games played as a Canuck at home. The Canucks have one more away meeting - Oct. 22 against the Chicago Blackhawks - before they return home to face the Pittsburgh Penguins at home at Rogers Arena on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

With two seemingly soft matchups on tap for Vancouver, there is good reason to believe the Canucks can take a four-game winning streak into a Oct. 28 home matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes. After some early panic, so far, so good.