3 reasons why you should (or shouldn’t) panic about the Canucks yet

We’re only a few games into the season, but if you’re anything like me, after the first away game, you were probably already on edge. After a tough 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Canucks managed to bounce back with a gritty 3-2 win over the Panthers on the road. So, what’s the vibe—panic or patience? Let’s break it down with three reasons for each.

3 Reasons to Panic

1. Turnovers Still a Major Issue:

The Canucks are continuing to give up the puck too easily. Sloppy turnovers are leading to dangerous chances for the opposition. Against teams like Tampa, those mistakes are costly. If they don’t tighten up their puck management, this season could get away from them, and fast.

2. Possession Struggles:

It’s not just about holding onto the puck— it’s what you do with it that counts (like so many other things in life). The Canucks need to control the puck more, and when they do have it, they need to make better plays. Right now, they’re struggling to maintain offensive zone time and build sustained pressure. You can’t score if you don’t have the puck, and they’ve been on the wrong side of that battle too often.

3. Inconsistency:

This team is unpredictable. One night, they’re falling flat in a 4-1 loss to Tampa (although more on this later), losing to -- excuse my French -- worse teams like the Flyers and Flames, and yet the next, they’re pulling off a gutsy 3-2 win against the Panthers. The ups and downs are a big concern. Consistency is key for any team looking to make a playoff run, and right now, the Canucks haven’t found it.

3 Reasons to Stay Calm

1. More Grit, More Aggression:

There’s been a noticeable increase in grit and intensity over the past two games. They’re playing tougher, hitting harder, and showing more fight on both ends of the ice. This was especially evident in the Panthers win, where the Canucks were able to control key moments of the game. I would go as far as to say that even in the loss to Tampa, they battled hard and brought physicality to the ice.

2. Goalies Stepping Up:

After a shaky start, the Canucks' goaltending situation is stabilising. Both Kevin Lankinen and Artūrs Šilovs are beginning to look like real goaltenders. Sure, the 4-1 loss to Tampa stung, but that was more about Andrei Vasilevskiy’s brilliance than anything else. I really don’t think that scoreline tells the whole story.

3. The Florida Win Shows They Can Compete:

That 3-2 win over the Panthers wasn’t just a fluke. The Canucks played a complete game—they managed the puck better, defended well, and capitalized on their chances. It showed that they have what it takes to win tough games on the road. If they can learn from that performance and repeat it, there’s reason to believe this team is better than the first two games might suggest.

Final Thoughts: Panic or Patience?

It’s too early to hit the panic button, but there’s plenty that needs to be ironed out. Turnovers and puck management remain glaring issues, but the team’s grittier playing style and improved goaltending are keeping things from completely derailing. If the Canucks can tighten up their possession game and stay consistent, there’s a lot to be optimistic about. But hey, it’s the Canucks—we’re always on edge, right?

