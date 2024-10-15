Canucks Wrap: Good and bad injury updates

In Tuesday's edition of Canucks Wrap, we’ll be talking the latest Vancouver Canucks news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Canucks News

The Vancouver Canucks are going to be over the moon with some of the injury news they got on Monday.

On the other hand, there is some injury news that is, quite frankly, devastating.

To start with the good news, the Canucks appear set to welcome back Tyler Myers to the lineup soon. The veteran defenseman suffered an apparent lower-body injury in Friday night's game following an awkward collision with Flyers forward Joel Farabee and spent several minutes down on the ice in pain before J.T. Miller, Derek Forbort, and Canucks trainers assisted him off the ice.

Myers, 34, was spotted practicing with his teammates ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and did not appear to have any sort of limitations on the ice.

It is unclear if or when Myers will play for the Canucks on this upcoming four-game road trip, but the good news is that the 6-foot-8 defenseman appears to have avoided any kind of significant or long term injury.

As for the bad news, Canucks prospect Anthony Romani, a 2024 sixth-round pick who scored 58 goals and 111 points in 68 games for the North Bay Battalion in the OHL last season, has suffered a broken clavicle, which could keep him off the ice for between one and three months.

Before his untimely injury, the 19-year-old had produced two goals, three assists, and five points in six games.