Canucks Wrap: Forbort returns, Willander surging for Boston

In Tuesday's edition of Canucks Wrap, we’ll be talking the latest Vancouver Canucks news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Canucks News

For an organization that is unfathomably short at the defense position despite its newfound status as a Stanley Cup contender, the Vancouver Canucks have found a gem in the making in Swedish defenseman Tom Willander, the 2024 first-round pick.

Willander, 19, was the NCAA's Hockey East Defender of the Week, starting his 2024-25 season on a five-game point streak and scoring the game-winning power play goal against the University of North Dakota on Saturday.

He is not signed to an entry-level contract just yet, but the hope is that Willander will settle into an NHL role in the near future behind Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and his defense partner, Filip Hronek, as a good No. 3 or potential No. 2 defender.

Speaking of Canucks defensemen, veteran rearguard Derek Forbort returned to the team after a four-game absence for personal reasons, now revealed to be the passing of his father. Understandably, Forbort did not play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet did say that it will take some time for Forbort to get back into the routine of playing.

We obviously wish Derek and his family the best at this time and extend our condolences for this tragic loss.

And, yes, the Canucks lost their first game without Forbort this season on Monday, losing 4-3 in overtime to the Hurricanes despite coming back late to tie the game at 3-3. Superstar forward Elias Pettersson failed to make an impact once again, playing a season-low 16:38 of ice time. Pettersson is just not shooting the puck a whole lot, even strength or power play, and as a result, his efficacy in the offensive zone has declined greatly.

Pettersson has played well in waves, but the consistency just has not been there this season. He is currently on pace for just 41 points, which would be the worst mark of his NHL career by a long shot.