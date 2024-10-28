Canucks announce Derek Forbort has rejoined the team

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Wednesday morning that veteran defenseman Derek Forbort, who left the team for personal reasons on Oct. 17, has rejoined the Canucks following the passing of his father.

Forbort, 32, has missed each of the last four Canucks games while dealing with the tragic loss of his father, with young defenseman Erik Brannstrom filling in for him in the lineup in the interim.

Original story: Derek Forbort leaves Canucks for 'personal reasons'

Forbort joined his Canucks teammates at morning skate on Monday, skating on an extra defense pairing with right-shot defenseman Noah Juulsen. Brannstrom continued to practice on his usual third defense pairing with Vincent Desharnais, while Carson Soucy remains on the second pairing next to Tyler Myers.

Here are Monday's morning skate lines, via Sportsnet's Brendan Batchelor:

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains - Pius Suter - Daniel Sprong



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais



Kevin Lankinen will be the starter against the Carolina Hurricanes, with Arturs Silovs backing him up.



Extra skaters: Dakota Joshua, Nils Aman, Derek Forbort, Noah Juulsen