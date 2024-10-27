Watch: Canucks' Tyler Myers honored for 1,000 NHL games milestone

Just over a week after reaching the 1,000 NHL regular season games milestone, the Vancouver Canucks honored veteran defenseman Tyler Myers prior to Saturday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin, the Canucks training staff, the NHLPA, and Myers' faithful teammates joined the longtime NHLer at center ice for a special pregame ceremony alongside his wife, Michela, and children Tristan, Skylar, and Tatum.

To celebrate Tyler Myers' 1000 games, the NHLPA, #Canucks training staff, players, and General Manager Patrik Allvin presented Tyler Myers with several gifts, including a silver stick! pic.twitter.com/LhcCuGWoAp — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 27, 2024

During the ceremony, Myers was presented with a National Hockey League Milestone Award, courtesy of Michael Doyle, a silver puck, courtesy of the Canucks training staff, a family vacation to Hawaii and a trip to Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, courtesy of his Canucks teammates, and a silver stick, courtesy of Allvin.

Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, who was standing next to Myers dressed in a suit, burst out laughing after the public address announcer revealed the Bandon Dunes trip. Brock Boeser expressed a look of shock on his face, while Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet even cracked a smile on the bench behind the laughing Myers.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes also presented Tristan, Skylar, and Tatum with their own miniature versions of Myers' silver stick, which added a perfect, final heartwarming touch to such a momentous occasion for Myers and his family.

An accomplishment that only seven other #Canucks have been able to achieve.



On behalf of the entire organization, congratulations Tyler Myers on 1000 NHL games! 👏 pic.twitter.com/OU00cRTWK8 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 27, 2024

The official page of the Vancouver Canucks on Twitter (or X) also changed its banner to a photo edit of Myers rocking the black Skate jerseys with the words "Celebrating Tyler Myers / 1,000 Games Played".

And now that he has appeared in another regular season game for the Canucks, the majority of his 1,000 NHL regular season games have been played as a Canuck.