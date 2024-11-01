Canucks Wrap: Canucks furious with loss; Time for lineup changes?

In Friday's edition of Canucks Wrap, we’ll be talking the latest Vancouver Canucks news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Canucks News

You might recall an article from two days ago suggesting that Vasily Podkolzin, the former top Vancouver Canucks prospect drafted 10th overall in 2019, was struggling to find his footing after being traded to the Edmonton Oilers this offseason.

Well, as it turns out, if you choose to drop your gloves and fight Podkolzin, you too might be struggling to find your footing. Just ask Nashville defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. One straight right squarely to the forehead is all it takes sometimes.

Watch: Former Canucks prospect drops Predators tough guy with insane punch

As for current Canucks prospects, Arshdeep Bains has not been looking too hot aside from his game-winning goal against Pittsburgh last week. From a tactical perspective, it might make more sense for Rick Tocchet and his Canucks crew to bring back Aatu Raty, the 21-year-old center who initially made the opening night roster a few weeks ago.

In a very small sample size, the advanced analytics support Raty's play earlier in the season. He has not been a liability on the ice and can probably be trusted in a slightly expanded role going forward. Can't hurt to try when you lose 6-0 at home, right?

Making the case for Aatu Raty to return to the Canucks lineup

Speaking of 6-0 losses at home, I do not get the sense that Canucks captain Quinn Hughes was too pleased with getting skunked by his two brothers, Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes, and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.

Hughes answered the first two questions of his postgame press conference with a total of seven words, so it is probably safe to interpret that as the captain's way of being calculated and trying to avoid verbally spilling out frustration into the microphones.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes bluntly responds to brutal Devils loss; Frustration boiling over

The Canucks are about to play three games in California this week, so let's see if they can air out Wednesday's stink with the usually nice West Coast weather.