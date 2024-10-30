Canucks Wrap: Bains gets a chance; Lineup changes incoming

In Wednesday's edition of Canucks Wrap, we’ll be talking the latest Vancouver Canucks news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Canucks News

After a frustrating 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, it appears as though Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet and his staff are preparing to make some lineup changes, at least on the defensive side of the puck.

Trade acquisition Erik Brannstrom appears to have a strong grip on a lineup spot for the time being, but his rotating defense partners, Vincent Desharnais and Noah Juulsen, do not. With veteran defenseman Derek Forbort returning to practice after stepping away from the team, Tocchet and Co. are going to have decisions to make, and they cannot necessarily afford to keep Brannstrom out of the lineup with the way he has performed so far.

Speaking of lineup changes, another bold move Tocchet made at practice on Tuesday was moving undrafted rookie winger Arshdeep Bains up to the top line with Elias Pettersson, which comes at the expense of fellow youngster Nils Hoglander. Pettersson had some success playing with Hoglander last season, but with Ilya Mikheyev off to Chicago, the chemistry has not been the same with Conor Garland.

Pettersson, who has just one goal, three assists, and four points in eight games, is in need of a jumpstart. Tocchet is hoping the energy of the young and hungry Bains can help give that line a kick in the pants.

In case you missed it, top Canucks defense prospect Tom Willander was honored by the NCAA on Monday, being named the NCAA's Hockey East Defender of the Week. Willander, 19, currently plays for Boston University, and he's off to a five-game point streak to kick off his sophomore year of collegiate play. Willander's power play goal lifted Boston to a 4-3 win over the University of North Dakota on Saturday.

If he hits his stride in his development, there is no doubt that the Canucks will be trying to get him over on this shallow defensive core in no time.