Canucks trending high in NHL midseason attendance analysis

Just past the halfway point of the 2024-25 NHL season, the Vancouver Canucks find themselves in a playoff position ahead of Monday's slate of games. Yes they're hanging on in eight spot in the Western Conference, but they deserve praise for managing this, given they've arguably dealt with more adversity than anyone else up to this point of the campaign.

What's interesting about the Canucks though, is that they have the worst home record of all 16 NHL teams in a playoff position at the time of writing. In fact, with a mark of 7-8-6, they're the only team with a losing record among the 16. (For some context, the Minnesota Wild are next-worst, with a 11-9-1 record.)

Despite this poor record on home ice at Rogers Arena, Canucks fans are still turning out in their droves to support the team. And this is reflected in The Athletic's midseason analysis of attendances in the NHL (subscription required).

Canucks placed in the top tier

Compiled by James Mirtle and Hailey Salvian, they put the NHL teams into three tiers: Tier 1 for guaranteed sellouts, Tier 2 for strong showings at 92 percent or more, and Tier 3 with room for growth. And Canucks fans will surely be proud to know they have been placed in Tier 1.

Now it should be noted that technically, the Canucks are not selling out, with them averaging 18,723 fans per game at home through 21 games. Capacity at Rogers Arena is 18,910, meaning they have an attendance rate of 99 percent in Vancouver.

As a comparison, last season the Canucks averaged 18,826 fans per game at home - more than this season, but still just below arena capacity. In any event, they had a tremendous record at home during the 2023-24 regular season campaign, with a mark of 27-9-5 in 41 contests.

The smallest of dips in attendance in Vancouver

In respect of the year-over-year average attendance, the Canucks -- up to this point anyway -- have seen a -0.2 percent dip, which puts them down in 21st place among the 31 NHL teams. (Utah is not included, given the team was playing in Arizona last season.) None of this should be perceived as cause for any worry though, as hockey fans in Vancouver are extremely passionate and loyal.

In cast there is any concern though among fans, consider that save for last season, the 18,723 the Canucks are averaging so far in 2024-25, are the most since 2013-14. That season saw Vancouver average 19,771 fans, and this was only because one of the games was the Heritage Classic, which was played before 54.194 people at BC Place.

Overall though, the Canucks are in an extremely healthy position off the ice, with a fan base which continues to support the team and be there for them through thick and thin. Now, if only the Cancuks could be healthier on the ice, before in respect of injuries and team morale/chemistry ...

General NHL attendance notes

Mirtle and Salvian note that attendances are almost level with last season, down just 30 fans per game. ... The average NHL team is playing to 96 percent capacity in 2024-25, one of the highest marks in league history.

