Canucks top brass show their support for J.T. Miller

The Vancouver Canucks continued their excellent success away from home on Tuesday night, as they beat the Boston Bruins 2-0. In the process they improved their franchise record start to the season on the road, to 8-1-0.

However, for all the success the Canucks have enjoyed on their travels so far, it doesn't mean they aren't missing players. While Brock Boeser did return to action after being out for seven games, the team is still without the likes of Thatcher Demko and Derek Forbort.

Another player who's also absent is J.T. Miller, albeit not due to injury. After playing a career-low 11:41 minutes in a 5-3 loss at home to the Nashville Predators, it was surprisingly announced that he would take a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Indefinite leave not as bad as it sounds

While described as indefinite, Miller's injured non-roster designation means that he can return at any time. Along these lines, while nothing has been confirmed, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman alluded to the Canucks alternate captain coming back after the conclusion of the current six-game road trip.

In any event, there's no denying that the alternate captain's absence is felt both on and off the ice. Aside from producing 16 points (six goals and 10 assists) in 17 games, he's renowned as a classy guy and a great leader on the team.

The impact of missing Miller is felt throughout the Canucks organisation, including by general manager Patrik Allvin, who spoke about him on Monday. As per Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre, Allvin said:

"First and foremost, I'm very proud of J.T. seeking help. I don't know if he said it, but I believe that he's going to be a better person, better teammate and better hockey player when he returns. And we sure miss him; he's such an impactful hockey player. I think we have and the league has all the right support to help him."

Allvin's comments seem to allude to Miller dealing with some mental health issues. However, the Canucks have never officially confirmed the reason for his leave of absence, and quite rightly so.

As a result, this has unsurprisingly led to unsubstantiated theories online, about why the 2024 NHL All-Star is away from the team. One of these theories was that he had suffered a fallout with coach Rick Tocchet.

Tocchet knows what Miller means to the team

However, speaking to the media on Tuesday ahead of the game against the Bruins, Tocchet sure didn't sound like someone who had issues with one of his best players. As per MacIntyre, he said:

"Listen, I miss the guy. But obviously there are things that are more important than hockey. He's a huge part of our team, and when a guy like that is not there, you notice."

The Canucks have arguably dealt with more adversity the any other team so far this season. Consider that they've had players contending with the likes of a first-of-a-kind hockey injury, bereavement and a cancer diagnosis.

As with all of these scenarios, the way the Canucks have been so supportive of Miller is admirable and to be commended. Yes they need him back as soon as possible, but at the same time he won't be rushed and we join many others in wishing him all the best as he continues to get the necessary help.

