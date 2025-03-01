Canucks should get creative with this potential Buffalo Sabres trade

The Vancouver Canucks have already reportedly tabled a strong offer to Brock Boeser, putting five years and $40 million in the bag. But, it hasn't been good enough to reach an agreement yet with the NHL trade deadline only a week away.

In the East, the Buffalo Sabres, like the Canucks, have not been as good as people may have expected or hoped. With a 24-28-5 record, Buffalo is 29th in the league and have no chance at reaching the Stanley Cup playoffs once again.

The Sabres have a great group of young players and veterans, but have not been able to put it all together. In any move, the organization likely wants experienced players ready to help them win now and in the future.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported Friday in his latest trade deadline piece that Sabres winger J.J. Peterka a 23-year-old having a career year after posting 50 points last season, is drawing a ton of interest around the NHL. The Sabres are not particularly inclined to move Peterka, but the pending RFA is due for a massive raise in the summer.

Boeser, who scored 40 goals last season, is no slouch either. Both he and Peterka see lots of money signs in their futures, but their time with their respective organizations could be running out.

For the Sabres, Alex Tuch, another veteran winger, could be moved at the trade deadline, and Buffalo will need to replace his experience one way or another. The team also needs help on defence and in goal, but in this potential deal, the Sabres' objective is replacing Peterka first.

Another player drawing interest around the NHL, according to Seravalli, is Bowen Byram. Acquiring both Boeser and Carson Soucy could allow the Sabres to remain competitive, re-tool, add some experience, and continue to wheel and deal through the summer.

The Canucks clear cap space here to sign Peterka to an extension and get younger and faster at the forward position, something that has been a major problem for them all season. Further to that point, offloading Soucy allows the Canucks to further integrate young defencemen like Victor Mancini and Elias Pettersson into the lineup.

Seravalli ranks Byram seventh, Soucy eighth, Boeser 12th, Peterka 15th, and Tuch 24th, respectively, on his latest trade board.