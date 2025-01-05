We have our first confirmation that the Canucks are at least entertaining the idea of trading Elias Pettersson and/or J.T. Miller, as if the drama could not reach an even higher fever pitch.

The latest comes courtesy of NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, who called around and assessed the situation in Vancouver. It appears that, yes, there is a legitimate possibility the Canucks trade one or both Pettersson and Miller.

"The Canucks are definitely - definitely - looking at the market for both players, and you should be prepared for all outcomes. There's really three of them. Neither gets dealt, one of them gets dealt, or both get dealt," Friedman reported on Sportsnet's latest "Saturday Headlines" segment. "That's on the table. I don't want to predict the likelihood of any particular scenario, but I think all three of those outcomes are possible.

"Other things I can tell, just from making the calls, I think if the Canucks do make a trade, they're going to need a center in return. I know the Canucks fans right now are concerned about the defense with Hughes and Hronek injured, but I believe the team prioritized a center in a return more than the blue line because, obviously, they'd be trading a center if one or both was to go.

As part of the package, and I would assume it to be a package back for either of the two players, a center would be the priority. There's been some reports that someone in Vancouver has asked for a trade. I can find no proof of that at this time."

So there you have it. The Canucks could trade Pettersson and Miller, Pettersson or Miller, or neither. But it is most certainly noteworthy that the Canucks are actively assessing the market for both players. They are trying to find and set a price for the two players for a reason.

Additionally, the idea that the Canucks want a center in return will likely drastically reduce the amount of teams that could be suitors for Miller or Pettersson. This does, however, keep the idea of Dylan Cozens alive, for example.