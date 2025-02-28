Canucks officially announce Noah Juulsen injury; Recovery timeline revealed

The Vancouver Canucks announced Friday that defenceman Noah Juulsen (lower-body), out since a Feb. 2 overtime loss to Detroit, underwent a lower-body procedure and is set to miss approximately 12 weeks.

Twelve weeks from today takes us to May 21, so, unless the Canucks make a run to the Stanley Cup Final or come pretty close to it, Juulsen's season will be over. Not for nothing, the Canucks would have to make the playoffs first, which is starting to look like a stretch at this stage.

The Canucks' announcement aligns with a recent report from Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal, who reported that Juulsen would be undergoing an operation to repair a hernia that would likely be season-ending. The Canucks themselves have not ruled Juulsen out for the season, but for all intents and purposes, he won't be back on the ice in a game setting until the NHL preseason later in 2025.

It is likely the medical staff and the player determined in the last few weeks, particularly during the 4 Nations Face-Off break, that a return to play this season was not possible or that continuing to play would not be beneficial. By opting to do the surgery now, Juulsen avoids the risk of not being ready to play next season, even with a setback, and allows him to have some time off in the offseason, too.

Juulsen, 27, appeared in 35 games for the Canucks this season, recording no goals or assists. The former first-round pick is a pending unrestricted free agent and can hit the open market on July 1.