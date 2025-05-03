Canucks not for sale despite change of hands in ownership

Finally cracking under the massive public pressure and media coverage, Luigi, Francesco, and Roberto Aquilini have issued a statement firing back at rumours of the Vancouver Canucks being up for sale.

The trio did, however, also confirm a change in hands in ownership. Co-owner Paolo Aquilini has stepped away from the Canucks, resigned from his positions within the organization, and left the owernship group entirely.

Luigi, the eldest Aquilini owner, and sons Francesco and Roberto remain in charge of the Canucks.

“In response to various media inquiries that we have received and due to a private family matter, Paolo has resigned from his positions with the team and will be leaving the ownership group,” their statement, gathered by Steve Ewen of The Province, said. “The remaining owners take their role as stewards of this community asset with deep responsibility and pride, and remain fully committed to bringing the Cup to Vancouver. This team holds great meaning for the family and is not for sale. There will be no further comments.”

So, there we have it. The Canucks owners have come forward outright to, hopefully, quell any talks of a potential sale on the heels of reports that indicated the same in recent days.

The last time an NHL team was sold was back on Sept. 21, 2023, when Michael Andlauer became a majority owner of the Ottawa Senators. The Senators' previous owner, Eugene Melnyk, passed away on March 28, 2022, and daughters Anna and Olivia took over until Andlauer reached an agreement.