Vancouver Canucks are reportedly not for sale... yet

Fans hoping their beloved Vancouver Canucks would be sold to a better ownership group are going to have to wait a bit longer, if it even happens at all.

According to a report from Satiar Shah of Sportsnet, the Canucks are not currently for sale.

"Been told by Canucks sources the team is not for sale," Shah posted to his X account Thursday morning, seemingly unprompted but certainly aware of the sentiment around the organization.

The Canucks' owners have been in the spotlight for quite some time now, and fans are beginning to become fed up with the franchise's repeated shortcomings.

Perhaps most notably, the Canucks have failed to make any sort of meaningful progress on building an independent practice facility, as Canucks president Jim Rutherford recently informed the media.

The practice facility, or lack thereof, was a factor that played a part in driving former head coach Rick Tocchet away from the Canucks on his own free will.

The Canucks are the only team without a practice rink or concrete plans for one, and they have been for two years now.