Canucks goalie prospect dominates, records back-to-back AHL shutouts

The 2024-25 season has not been a banner year for young Vancouver Canucks goalies thus far, but there are at least signs of hope as we approach the winter holidays.

Getting the rare two starts in two days, Canucks goalie prospect Nikita Tolopilo earned 4-0 and 3-0 shutout wins against the AHL Manitoba Moose on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Tolopilo, 22, picked up his sixth and seventh wins and second and third shutouts of the season, stopping all 42 shots he faced across the two games. These efforts combined to make for the first back-to-back shutouts in Abbotsford Canucks history.

However, despite the two shutouts, Tolopilo's numbers on the season overall are still unflattering and rather lackluster. In 13 games, the 24-year-old Belarusian is 7-6-0 with a 2.64 GAA and a .897 save percentage. Tolopilo's .897 save percentage currently ranks 27th amongst AHL goalkeepers with at least 10 games played, and his 2.64 GAA ranks 16th.

Canucks need Nikita Tolopilo to fill in for Arturs Silovs

It is a bit unusual that Tolopilo got two starts in two days for the Abbotsford Canucks, but it is also worth noting that Arturs Silovs was called up by the Canucks on an emergency basis on Saturday to back up for Thatcher Demko, since Kevin Lankinen is apparently sick with the flu at the moment.

Silovs had only played in two games for Abbotsford this season anyway, winning both to the tune of a 1.51 GAA and .929 save percentage. Tolopilo, on the other hand, has clearly emerged as Abbotsford's starter, featuring in 13 games while none of the other goalie options have surpassed eight appearances.

Further to that point, Tolopilo's seven wins are as many as Silovs (2), Ty Young (3), and Jiri Patera (2) have combined.

So, yes, while Tolopilo overall has not been outstanding, the undrafted goalie prospect has certainly picked up the pace as of late. The 24-year-old has shutouts in three of his last five games, and aside from a six-goal clunker against San Jose on Nov. 30, Tolopilo has allowed just one goal in the other four games.

It is a bit early, but if Tolopilo can keep up even a fraction of this level of play, the Canucks could have a very interesting development on their hands down in the AHL.