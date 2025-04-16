Canucks Game 82 Preview vs. Golden Knights: Season finale edition

After scrapping together a meaningless 2-1 win over San Jose on Monday night, the Vancouver Canucks can finish their season with four wins in five games with another win over the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The Canucks cannot change their draft position much more than they already have, though a win would advance them from 17th in the league to 16th, provided the New Jersey Devils lose to the Detroit Red Wings in regulation on Wednesday night.

With a loss and one more point from the Montreal Canadiens, the Canucks can drop down 18th in the NHL.

Canucks Game Lineup

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk - Ty Mueller - Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes - Elias Pettersson

Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek

Kirill Kudryavtsev - Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Golden Knights on Wednesday night, with one last chance to end the season on a high note.

Lankinen has one win in his last five starts for the Canucks and currently sports a 25-15-10 record, a 2.64 GAA, a .901 save percentage, and four shutouts in 50 appearances.

Golden Knights Game Lineup

Brandon Saad - Tomas Hertl - Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson - William Karlsson - Reilly Smith

Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson - Brett Howden - Alex Holtz

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton - Kaedan Korczak

Former New Jersey Devils breakout star Akira Schmid is expected to be the Golden Knights' starting goalie against the Canucks on Wednesday night. Schmid, 24, is 1-0-1 in four appearances this season with a 1.35 GAA and .945 save percentage.

How to watch the Canucks game

Wednesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet Pacific, TNT, truTV, and MAX. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.