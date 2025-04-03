Canucks Game 75 Preview vs. Kraken: Win or go home

With their season effectively on the line, the Vancouver Canucks (34-27-13) return home to face the lowly Seattle Kraken (31-38-6) at 7:30 p.m. at Rogers Arena on Wednesday night.

With the St. Louis Blues winning their 10th straight game, the Canucks now trail the Minnesota Wild, who occupy the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference, by six points with one game in hand.

The Canucks do not control their own destiny and will need either of the two teams named above to slip up while remaining virtually perfect themselves.

With no Elias Pettersson once again, this is a near-impossible task for the Canucks to achieve at this juncture.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland

Linus Karlsson - Nils Aman - Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort - Elias Pettersson

Thatcher Demko is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Kraken on Wednesday night, appearing to have stolen the crease away from tandem partner Kevin Lankinen.

Demko has won two of his last three starts, stopping 72 of 80 shots for a .900 save percentage. Overall, Demko is 8-7-3 this season with a 2.84 GAA, a .892 save percentage, and one shutout in what has been his worst statistical performance since the 2022-23 season.

Kraken Game Lineup

Jani Nyman - Matty Beniers - Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann - Shane Wright - Andre Burakovsky

Mikey Eyssimont - Chandler Stephenson - Jordan Eberle

Tye Kartye - Ryan Winterton - John Hayden

Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans - Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak - Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord is expected to be the Kraken's starting goalie against the Canucks on Wednesday night.

Daccord, a second-year starter for the Kraken, is 24-20-5 this season with a 2.72 GAA, a .908 save percentage, and one shutout despite playing on one of the NHL's worst teams.

How to watch the Canucks game

Wednesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific, TVAS2, KONG, KING 5, and Kraken Hockey Network. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.