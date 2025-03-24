Canucks Game 71 Preview: The Hughes Bowl, except for 1

Down a number of key players at the wrong time once again, the Vancouver Canucks (32-26-7) head east to face the struggling New Jersey Devils (37-28-6) at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., at 4:30 p.m. on Monday night.
The Canucks' playoff hopes took a huge blow with consecutive losses to New York and St. Louis, respectively, and now they will have to face an equally hungry Devils team without the likes of Filip Chytil, Elias Pettersson, Nils Hoglander, and potentially, Kevin Lankinen. The statuses of the latter three have not been officially confirmed.
Canucks Game Lineup
Drew O'Connor - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Jonathan Lekkerimäki
Kiefer Sherwood - Nils Aman - Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort - Elias Pettersson
With Kevin Lankinen reportedly falling ill, Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks against the New Jersey Devils on Monday night. Demko has not played since Feb. 8 but had won three of his last four starts before that.
It remains to be seen whether Demko managed to stay hot through yet another injury. The former NHL All-Star is 6-6-3 this season with a 2.87 GAA, a .891 save percentage, and one shutout.
Devils Game Lineup
Erik Haula - Nico Hischier - Timo Meier
Jesper Bratt - Cody Glass - Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat - Dawson Mercer - Tomas Tatar
Paul Cotter - Justin Dowling - Nolan Foote
Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin - Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon - Dennis Cholowski
Former Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom is confirmed to be the Devils' starting goalie against the Canucks on Monday night. After suffering a knee injury in late January, Markstrom has struggled to return to form. The 35-year-old has allowed four or more goals in four of his last five starts and has had a save percentage no higher than .852 in any of those five starts.
Having gone cold, Markstrom is now 22-14-5 on the season with a 2.49 GAA, a .901 save percentage, and three shutouts.
How to watch the Canucks game
Monday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, and Amazon Prime. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.