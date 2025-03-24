Canucks Game 71 Preview: The Hughes Bowl, except for 1

Down a number of key players at the wrong time once again, the Vancouver Canucks (32-26-7) head east to face the struggling New Jersey Devils (37-28-6) at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., at 4:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The Canucks' playoff hopes took a huge blow with consecutive losses to New York and St. Louis, respectively, and now they will have to face an equally hungry Devils team without the likes of Filip Chytil, Elias Pettersson, Nils Hoglander, and potentially, Kevin Lankinen. The statuses of the latter three have not been officially confirmed.

Canucks Game Lineup

Drew O'Connor - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland

Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Kiefer Sherwood - Nils Aman - Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort - Elias Pettersson

With Kevin Lankinen reportedly falling ill, Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks against the New Jersey Devils on Monday night. Demko has not played since Feb. 8 but had won three of his last four starts before that.

It remains to be seen whether Demko managed to stay hot through yet another injury. The former NHL All-Star is 6-6-3 this season with a 2.87 GAA, a .891 save percentage, and one shutout.

Devils Game Lineup

Erik Haula - Nico Hischier - Timo Meier

Jesper Bratt - Cody Glass - Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat - Dawson Mercer - Tomas Tatar

Paul Cotter - Justin Dowling - Nolan Foote

Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin - Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon - Dennis Cholowski

Former Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom is confirmed to be the Devils' starting goalie against the Canucks on Monday night. After suffering a knee injury in late January, Markstrom has struggled to return to form. The 35-year-old has allowed four or more goals in four of his last five starts and has had a save percentage no higher than .852 in any of those five starts.

Having gone cold, Markstrom is now 22-14-5 on the season with a 2.49 GAA, a .901 save percentage, and three shutouts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Monday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, and Amazon Prime. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.