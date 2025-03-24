Report: Thatcher Demko could make emergency start for Canucks vs. Devils

The return of Thatcher Demko might be in the very near future for the Vancouver Canucks.

According to a report from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Demko could make an emergency start for the Canucks against the New Jersey Devils on Monday night, which would put an end to a 15-game absence for the star American goaltender.

"Hearing Thatcher Demko is a possibility to start for Vancouver in NJ," Friedman posted to his X account on Sunday night. "Coach Rick Tocchet said Kevin Lankinen wasn't feeling well vs. NYR yesterday. Demko has not played since Feb. 8 but practised today. Canucks need a boost and Demko wishes to provide it."

Demko's last appearance for the Canucks was a scheduled start against the Toronto Maple Leafs, one that was interrupted by injury just 10 minutes into the contest.

The 29-year-old made six saves before departing that game, and prior to that, it seemed like Demko had found his form at long last.

Demko made 33 saves on 34 shots against the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 6, just two days after recording his first shutout of the season against the Colorado Avalanche.

On Jan. 29, Demko made 31 saves on 32 shots in a winning effort against the Nashville Predators, washing away a game in which he allowed six goals to the Edmonton Oilers.

The usually reliable Kevin Lankinen, illness or otherwise, got blown up for four goals on 11 shots in the Canucks' game against the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

So, if Lankinen is sick and Demko is pressed into action, it means the Canucks really, really, do not want to turn their playoff hopes over to Arturs Silovs against an equally hungry New Jersey Devils team.

After all, New Jersey head coach Sheldon Keefe just went viral for grilling defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic in his postgame press conference following a 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

They, like the Canucks, need to respond appropriately.

Should Demko face the Devils, he will make his 18th start of the season. The former NHL All-Star is 6-6-3 this season with a 2.87 GAA, a .891 save percentage, and one shutout, all while battling various injuries and working his way back from a career-altering knee injury.