Canucks Game 69 Preview vs. Blues: A big wildcard showdown

After shockingly laying a 6-2 hurting on Winnipeg on Tuesday night, the Vancouver Canucks (32-25-11) turn their attention to a direct playoff spot competitor in the St. Louis Blues (34-28-7), who play host to the Canucks at 4:30 p.m. Thursday evening at Enterprise Center.
The Blues are level with the Canucks in points, as both sides stand at 75 points apiece. St. Louis is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games and comes into this matchup with Vancouver on a three-game win streak, so they're as hot as any team in the NHL right now. It is not going to be an easy challenge for the Canucks.
Canucks Game Lineup
Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Dakota Joshua - Nils Aman - Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort - Elias Pettersson
Kevin Lankinen is expected to be the Canucks' starting goalie against St. Louis marking a third consecutive start in goal for the team. Lankinen has made 20 saves on 22 shots in each of his last two games, winning one and losing the other.
Blues Game Lineup
Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Zack Bolduc - Oskar Sundqvist
Nathan Walker - Radek Faksa - Alexey Toropchenko
Cam Fowler - Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker
4 Nations Face-Off champion goaltender Jordan Binnington is confirmed to be the Blues' starting goalie against the Canucks on Thursday evening. Binnington has not been the best in the month of March, posting a 4-2-0 record despite his 2.76 GAA and lackluster .884 save percentage. This Canucks team, which just fried Connor Hellebuyck and Winnipeg, must take advantage of that in this matchup with the Blues.
How to watch the Canucks game
Thursday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, and Sportsnet Pacific. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.