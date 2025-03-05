Canucks Game 61 Preview vs. Ducks: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

With four losses in their last five games, the Vancouver Canucks (27-22-11) host the surging Anaheim Ducks (27-26-7) at Rogers Arena at 7:30 p.m. at Rogers Arena on Wednesday night, still just barely clinging to what is left of their playoff hopes. They will almost assuredly need to win this matchup against the Ducks in regulation to stay alive in the hunt.

At this time, it is currently uncertain whether Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, injured again, will play against the Ducks or in any of the Canucks' subsequent games in the near future. Hughes practiced briefly on Tuesday before leaving and has a minus-6 rating across his last two games. The 25-year-old went without a point in two consecutive games for the first time since Games 2 and 3 against Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, respectively.

Canucks Game Lineup

Dakota Joshua - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Nils Aman - Kiefer Sherwood



Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort - Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson - Carson Soucy



Kevin Lankinen is expected to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Ducks on Wednesday night. Lankinen, who recently signed a long-term contract extension with the Canucks, is a perfect 3-0-0 in his career against the Ducks.

Ducks Game Lineup

Frank Vatrano - Ryan Strome - Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras - Leo Carlsson - Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier - Mason McTavish - Sam Colangelo

Jansen Harkins - Isac Lundestrom - Brett Leason



Pavel Mintyukov - Jacob Trouba

Jackson LaCombe - Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin - Drew Helleson



Veteran goalie and trade candidate John Gibson is expected to be the Ducks' starting goalie against the Canucks on Wednesday night. Gibson is 13-5-2 in his career against the Canucks with a .929 save percentage and three shutouts; the 31-year-old is 9-10-2 overall this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .911 save percentage.

How to watch the Canucks game

Wednesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific, Victory+, and KCOP-13. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.