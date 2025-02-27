Quinn Hughes makes surprise return for Canucks vs. Kings

Despite being listed as a game-time decision and not participating in warmups, Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes (oblique) was a surprise inclusion in the lineup and dressed to play against the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday night.

By re-joining the Canucks, Hughes, 25, makes his first appearance on the ice in a game setting since the Jan. 31 loss to the Dallas Stars - the same night J.T. Miller was traded by Vancouver to New York.

Hughes was unofficially listed as the seventh defenceman, though he ultimately ended up taking his usual place next to Filip Hronek on the top defence pair. The 25-year-old ultimately finished the outing with 21:38 - third amongst all Canucks skaters - including 3:21 on the power play.

Of course, the defenceman, in natural Hughes fashion, picked up the primary assist on Conor Garland's game-winning goal with less than a minute remaining in overtime.

Garland's second goal of the night was assisted by Filip Chytil, who recorded two assists against the Kings Wednesday night. Nils Hoglander recorded his fifth goal of the year to open the scoring for the Canucks halfway through the first period.

Kings forwards Adrian Kempe and Warren Foegele scored two unanswered goals in the third period, respectively, to tie the game at 2-2 and send things to the extra frame. Goalie Kevin Lankinen extended his career-high in wins in a season to 20 with a 24-save effort against Los Angeles.

With Hughes back on the ice, the Canucks have their first win of this five-game road trip with dates against the Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken on tap next.