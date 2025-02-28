Canucks Game 59 Preview vs. Ducks: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

After finally stashing a key win in their back pockets, the Vancouver Canucks (27-20-11) close out the second leg of a back-to-back and their fourth game of a five-game road trip with a meeting with the Anaheim Ducks (25-25-7) at 7 p.m. at Honda Center on Thursday night.

Importantly, Canucks captain Quinn Hughes made a surprise return to the lineup against Los Angeles Wednesday night, leading the team in power play ice time and finishing second only to Filip Hronek in overall ice time. He assisted Conor Garland's overtime game-winning goal, extending his point streak to nine games, and helped keep the Canucks alive in the playoff race for the time being. Thursday night's game against Anaheim is only a continuation of that necessity.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Nils Hoglander

Dakota Joshua - Filip Chytil - Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort - Carson Soucy



Rookie goalie Arturs Silovs will own the crease for the Canucks against the Ducks on Thursday night. The Latvian has struggled to the tune of a 1-5-1 record, a 3.82 GAA, and a .862 save percentage, but played arguably his best game of the season on Sunday, stopping 30 of 32 shots in a losing effort against Utah. Thursday's game against the Ducks will be a big opportunity for Silovs to prove himself on a personal level and on a team level, given the circumstances the Canucks are in.

Ducks Game Lineup

Frank Vatrano - Ryan Strome - Troy Terry

Leo Carlsson - Mason McTavish - Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier - Isac Lundestrom - Sam Colangelo

Ross Johnson - Jansen Harkins - Brett Leason



Pavel Mintyukov - Jacob Trouba

Jackson LaCombe - Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin - Drew Helleson



Standout youngster Lukas Dostal will be tasked with keeping Anaheim in the playoff race as the Ducks' starting goalie against the Canucks Thursday night. The 24-year-old is 16-14-5 this season with a 2.93 GAA, a .910 save percentage, and one shutout after overtaking John Gibson (upper-body) as the de facto starting goaltender.

How to watch the Canucks game

Thursday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific, Victory+, KCOP-13, and TVAS. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.