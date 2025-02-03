Canucks Game 52 Preview vs. Red Wings: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

The Vancouver Canucks (23-18-10) won three in a row until they didn't, suffering a 5-3 loss to Dallas on Friday. They are now tasked with rebounding against the Detroit Red Wings (26-21-5) in a home showdown at Rogers Arena at 5 p.m. on Sunday night.
The Canucks, who previously won 5-4 in overtime on Dec. 1, will play the Red Wings for the final time this season. Forward Kiefer Sherwood has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced, but Quinn Hughes is a game-time decision vs. Detroit. Elias Pettersson and newcomer Victor Mancini are options to fill in on defence if Hughes does not play.
Canucks Game Lineup
Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort - Carson Soucy
Kevin Lankinen is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Red Wings on Sunday night. Lankinen, 29, has won each of his last two starts and will see his first game action in a week. The Finn is 18-8-6 this season with a 2.56 GAA, a .906 save percentage, and four shutouts.
Red Wings Game Lineup
Dylan Larkin - Marco Kasper - Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat - Andrew Copp - Patrick Kane
Elmer Soderblom - Michael Rasmussen - Vladimir Tarasenko
Christian Fischer - Joe Veleno - Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson - Albert Johansson
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Erik Gustafsson - Justin Holl
Alex Lyon is expected to start for the Red Wings against the Canucks on Sunday night. Lyon, 32, has dealt with injuries this season but made 45 saves on 47 shots in a win against Edmonton on Thursday. Overall, Lyon is 9-6-1 this season with a 2.63 GAA, a .907 save percentage, and one shutout.
How to watch the Canucks game
Sunday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, and TVAS. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.