Canucks Game 52 Preview vs. Red Wings: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

The Vancouver Canucks (23-18-10) won three in a row until they didn't, suffering a 5-3 loss to Dallas on Friday. They are now tasked with rebounding against the Detroit Red Wings (26-21-5) in a home showdown at Rogers Arena at 5 p.m. on Sunday night.

The Canucks, who previously won 5-4 in overtime on Dec. 1, will play the Red Wings for the final time this season. Forward Kiefer Sherwood has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced, but Quinn Hughes is a game-time decision vs. Detroit. Elias Pettersson and newcomer Victor Mancini are options to fill in on defence if Hughes does not play.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson



Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort - Carson Soucy



Kevin Lankinen is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Red Wings on Sunday night. Lankinen, 29, has won each of his last two starts and will see his first game action in a week. The Finn is 18-8-6 this season with a 2.56 GAA, a .906 save percentage, and four shutouts.

Red Wings Game Lineup

Dylan Larkin - Marco Kasper - Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat - Andrew Copp - Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom - Michael Rasmussen - Vladimir Tarasenko

Christian Fischer - Joe Veleno - Jonatan Berggren



Simon Edvinsson - Albert Johansson

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Erik Gustafsson - Justin Holl



Alex Lyon is expected to start for the Red Wings against the Canucks on Sunday night. Lyon, 32, has dealt with injuries this season but made 45 saves on 47 shots in a win against Edmonton on Thursday. Overall, Lyon is 9-6-1 this season with a 2.63 GAA, a .907 save percentage, and one shutout.

How to watch the Canucks game

Sunday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, and TVAS. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.