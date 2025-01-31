Canucks Game 51 Preview vs. Stars: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

After struggling to win more than two games in a row all season long, the Vancouver Canucks (23-17-10) are now winners of three straight heading into a key matchup with the Central Division titan Dallas Stars (32-17-1), heading down to Dallas to play at American Airlines Center at 5 p.m. on Friday night.

As good as the Stars have been in the last few years, the Canucks are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against them and 3-1-1 in their last five games against them. Additionally, the Canucks will be facing Dallas without star defenceman Miro Heiskanen, who is slated to undergo knee surgery that is not expected to be season-ending, per head coach Pete DeBoer.

Canucks Game Lineup

Danton Heinen - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Linus Karlsson

Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Phil Di Giuseppe



Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort - Filip Hronek



Thatcher Demko is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Stars on Friday night. Demko is coming off just his fourth win of the season, stopping 31 of 32 shots in a crucial 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

Stars Game Lineup

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Wyatt Johnston

Jamie Benn - Matt Duchene - Mavrik Bourque

Evgenii Dadonov - Sam Steel - Logan Stankoven

Brendan Smith - Oskar Back - Colin Blackwell



Lian Bichsel - Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley - Ilya Lyubushkin

Kyle Capobianco - Matt Dumba



Jake Oettinger is confirmed to be the Stars' starting goalie against the Canucks on Friday night. Oettinger, 26, has registered a save percentage lower than .900 in each of his last three stars. Oettinger is 25-11-1 this season with a 2.30 GAA, a .912 save percentage, and one shutout.

How to watch the Canucks game

Friday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet and Victory+. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.