Canucks Game 5 @ Flyers Preview: Lineups, Notes, and How to Watch

Seeking revenge for a Game 1 shootout loss and coming off their first win of the season, the Vancouver Canucks travel to the Wells Fargo Center to rematch Matvei Michkov and the Philadelphia Flyers at 4 p.m. on Saturday evening in the hosts' home opener. This will be the second and final meeting between these two teams this season.

The Canucks have been terrible against the Flyers over the last few seasons, having a record of just 3-6-1 in their last 10 games against Saturday night's opponents. Vancouver has been especially poor against the Flyers, even more recently, with a record of just 1-3-1 in the previous five matchups.

Projected Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Pius Suter - Daniel Sprong

Nils Aman - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais



Kevin Lankinen has been confirmed as the Canucks' starter vs. the Flyers. Veteran defenseman Tyler Myers will reach a career milestone against the Flyers when he takes the ice for his 1,000th NHL regular season game.

Projected Flyers Game Lineup

Travis Konecny - Morgan Frost - Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett - Jett Luchanko - Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee - Sean Couturier - Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway



Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula - Rasmus Ristolainen

Erik Johnson - Jamie Drysdale



Sam Ersson will square off with Lankinen in the crease on Saturday. Staying out of the penalty box will be the key to victory over the Flyers, as star rookie Matvei Michkov's four career points have all come on the man advantage.

How to watch the Canucks game

Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and NBC Sports Philadelphia. For Canucks fans unable to watch the game, Sportsnet 650 and 97.5 The Fanatic will be the radio broadcasts available for your listening.