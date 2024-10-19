Canucks Game 5 @ Flyers Preview: Lineups, Notes, and How to Watch
Seeking revenge for a Game 1 shootout loss and coming off their first win of the season, the Vancouver Canucks travel to the Wells Fargo Center to rematch Matvei Michkov and the Philadelphia Flyers at 4 p.m. on Saturday evening in the hosts' home opener. This will be the second and final meeting between these two teams this season.
The Canucks have been terrible against the Flyers over the last few seasons, having a record of just 3-6-1 in their last 10 games against Saturday night's opponents. Vancouver has been especially poor against the Flyers, even more recently, with a record of just 1-3-1 in the previous five matchups.
Projected Canucks Game Lineup
Jake DeBrusk - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland
Danton Heinen - Pius Suter - Daniel Sprong
Nils Aman - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen has been confirmed as the Canucks' starter vs. the Flyers. Veteran defenseman Tyler Myers will reach a career milestone against the Flyers when he takes the ice for his 1,000th NHL regular season game.
Projected Flyers Game Lineup
Travis Konecny - Morgan Frost - Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett - Jett Luchanko - Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee - Sean Couturier - Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway
Cam York - Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula - Rasmus Ristolainen
Erik Johnson - Jamie Drysdale
Sam Ersson will square off with Lankinen in the crease on Saturday. Staying out of the penalty box will be the key to victory over the Flyers, as star rookie Matvei Michkov's four career points have all come on the man advantage.
How to watch the Canucks game
Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and NBC Sports Philadelphia. For Canucks fans unable to watch the game, Sportsnet 650 and 97.5 The Fanatic will be the radio broadcasts available for your listening.