Canucks Wrap: Raty down, Brannstrom up in desperation time

The Vancouver Canucks and general manager Patrik Allvin look prepared to try and do anything they can, within reason, to try and give the team a spark in the midst of a winless start to the 2024-25 season.

Top center prospect Aatu Raty was sent down to the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL on Wednesday, a move that was both a bit of a surprise and probably expected.

Raty, 21, only played more than 10 minutes in a single game once in his three appearances with the big club this season, so the Canucks are probably better off getting him more regular playing time in the AHL while they turn to the veterans of the group to help right the ship.

The Canucks did not immediately announce a corresponding move to the transaction that sent Raty to the AHL, but reports have indicated that defenseman Erik Brannstrom, who was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Tucker Poolman (20% retained) and a 2025 fourth-round pick just 10 days ago, is expected to be called up from Abbotsford very soon.

Brannstrom, 25, is a former first-round pick (15th overall) of the Vegas Golden Knights back in the 2017 NHL Draft who has quietly amassed 266 games of NHL experience over parts of six seasons.

The 5-foot-10 Swedish defenseman is best regarded for his puck-moving skills, though he has only seven NHL goals to his name as of now. Following the trade with the Avalanche, Brannstrom was subsequently assigned to the AHL upon clearing waivers and has since picked up three assists in only two games.

Brannstrom brings puck skills to a Canucks defense that lacks them entirely aside from the top defense pairing of Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek, so it will be interesting to see how he fits in Rick Tocchet's plans going forward here.