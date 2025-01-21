Canucks Game 46 Preview vs. Sabres: No time to win like the present

Despite all the external noise, the Vancouver Canucks (20-15-10) finally won a game, and they will have a great opportunity to stack another 'W' with Tuesday night's 7 p.m. home matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (17-24-3) at Rogers Arena. This will be the second and final meeting between these two teams this season; the Canucks previously won 4-3 in Buffalo on Nov. 29.
The Canucks are not expected to make significant lineup changes, though defenceman Mark Friedman will replace the suspended Tyler Myers. Dakota Joshua remains on injured reserve while Noah Juulsen stays out of the equation.
Canucks Game Lineup
Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser
Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander - Max Sasson - Phil Di Giuseppe
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy - Mark Friedman
Derek Forbort - Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Sabres on Tuesday night. Demko stopped 15 of 17 shots in Saturday's chaotic 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers that landed Connor McDavid and Tyler Myers three-game suspensions.
Sabres Game Lineup
Jason Zucker - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson
J.J. Peterka - Dylan Cozens - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson - Peyton Krebs - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn - Sam Lafferty - Nick Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin - Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson - Owen Power
Jacob Bryson - Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is confirmed to be the Sabres' starting goalie against the Canucks on Tuesday night. Luukkonen is 14-14-4 this season in 33 starts with a 3.02 GAA, a .896 save percentage, and two shutouts. The Finn has also allowed four or more goals in two of his last three starts.
How to watch the Canucks game
Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and MSG Buffalo. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.