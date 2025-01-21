Canucks Game 46 Preview vs. Sabres: No time to win like the present

Despite all the external noise, the Vancouver Canucks (20-15-10) finally won a game, and they will have a great opportunity to stack another 'W' with Tuesday night's 7 p.m. home matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (17-24-3) at Rogers Arena. This will be the second and final meeting between these two teams this season; the Canucks previously won 4-3 in Buffalo on Nov. 29.

The Canucks are not expected to make significant lineup changes, though defenceman Mark Friedman will replace the suspended Tyler Myers. Dakota Joshua remains on injured reserve while Noah Juulsen stays out of the equation.

Canucks Game Lineup

Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander - Max Sasson - Phil Di Giuseppe



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Mark Friedman

Derek Forbort - Vincent Desharnais



Thatcher Demko is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Sabres on Tuesday night. Demko stopped 15 of 17 shots in Saturday's chaotic 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers that landed Connor McDavid and Tyler Myers three-game suspensions.

Sabres Game Lineup

Jason Zucker - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson

J.J. Peterka - Dylan Cozens - Alex Tuch

Zach Benson - Peyton Krebs - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Sam Lafferty - Nick Aube-Kubel



Rasmus Dahlin - Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson - Owen Power

Jacob Bryson - Connor Clifton



Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is confirmed to be the Sabres' starting goalie against the Canucks on Tuesday night. Luukkonen is 14-14-4 this season in 33 starts with a 3.02 GAA, a .896 save percentage, and two shutouts. The Finn has also allowed four or more goals in two of his last three starts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and MSG Buffalo. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.