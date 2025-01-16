Canucks Game 44 Preview vs. Kings: Small lineup changes ahead of crucial matchup

After laying a devastating egg against the Winnipeg Jets, the Vancouver Canucks (19-14-10) end their road trip with a loss and begin a three-game homestand with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (24-12-5) at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. This will be the second of three meetings between these two teams this season, with the Canucks visiting Los Angeles again in a month on Feb. 26.

Defenceman Noah Juulsen missed the Canucks' morning skate on Thursday and will be replaced by Vincent Desharnais in the lineup on Thursday night. Max Sasson, Guillaume Brisebois, and Jonathan Lekkerimaki were recalled from the AHL Abbotsford Canucks earlier in the day.

Canucks Game Lineup

Phil Di Giuseppe - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Danton Heinen - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Vincent Desharnais

Derek Forbort - Tyler Myers



Thatcher Demko is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie to kick off this three-game homestand. Demko is 2-2-3 so far this season with a 3.17 GAA and a .883 save percentage.

Kings Game Lineup

Alex Turcotte - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala - Phil Danault - Trevor Moore

Tanner Jeannot - Quinton Byfield - Warren Foegele

Samuel Helenius - Trevor Lewis



Mikey Anderson - Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare - Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs



Former Stanley Cup champion Darcy Kuemper is expected to be the Kings starting goalie on Thursday night. After a slow start to the season, Kuemper has rebounded nicely; he's 12-3-5 on the season with a 2.11 GAA, a .923 save percentage, and two shutouts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Thursday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and FanDuel Sports Network West. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.