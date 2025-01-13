Filip Hronek could return for Canucks vs. Jets on Tuesday night

According to Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, injured defenseman Filip Hronek is a "game-time" decision for Tuesday night's Canucks game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Hronek, 27, remains on long-term injured reserve and began his conditioning assignment with the AHL Abbotsford Canucks on Jan. 8. The assignment can only last a maximum of six days or three games, so the fact that Hronek practiced with the Canucks on Monday indicates that a return, be it Tuesday or otherwise, is imminent.

"He looked great. He always looks great," Canucks captain Quinn Hughes said of Hronek with a smile. "I don't know what his plan is tomorrow, but I'm sure he'll be back in the next couple of days. We obviously desperately need him."

"He had a really good practice," Tocchet corroborated.

Hronek had recorded one goal, eight assists, and nine points in 21 games this season before suffering an apparent upper-body injury against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 27. The Canucks later announced that Hronek underwent an operation to repair a lower-body injury and would not require surgery on an upper-body injury.

The former Red Wings defenseman is in the middle of Week 6 of the approximate eight-week timeline originally provided by the Canucks on Dec. 3, so he is ahead of schedule when the Canucks need him the most.

Tuesday night's game against the Jets will wrap up the final game of a five-game road trip for Vancouver, with the team winning just one of the four games (3-0, TOR) thus far.