Canucks Game 43 Preview vs. Jets: Filip Hronek saves the day?

Fresh off a potentially season-saving 3-0 shutout win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Vancouver Canucks (19-13-10) conclude their five-game road trip with a 5 p.m. matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (29-12-3) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday night. This will be the first of three meetings between these two teams this season, with the Canucks playing the hosts on March 18 and March 30.

The Jets are tied for first in the NHL in wins with 29, so the Canucks' desperate push to regain footing in the wildcard race is not going to get any easier. Plus, the Canucks have just one win in their last five games against the Jets and four wins in their last 10. Yikes.

Head coach Rick Tocchet deemed defenseman Filip Hronek a game-time decision for Tuesday night's contest. We're assuming Hronek will play for the Canucks against the Jets, but this post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jonathan Lekkerimaki - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Phil Di Giuseppe



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort - Tyler Myers



Thatcher Demko is expected to be the Canucks starting goalie to close out this five-game road trip against the Jets on Tuesday night. Demko returned from a week-long battle with back spasms on Friday night, stopping 18 of 20 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jets Game Lineup

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabe Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers - Adam Lowry - Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter - Rasmus Kupari - Cole Perfetti

Dominic Toninato - David Gustafsson - Morgan Barron



Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Ville Heinola



Vezina Trophy frontrunner Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Jets against the Canucks on Tuesday night. Hellebuyck, 31, is 26-6-2 this season with a 2.02 GAA, a .928 save percentage, and a tied career-high six shutouts. Hellebuyck has already saved 27 goals above expected, per Moneypuck, leading the NHL by a significant margin.

How to watch the Canucks game

Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and TSN3. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.