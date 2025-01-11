Canucks Game 42 Preview vs. Maple Leafs: More lineup changes, desperation

The Vancouver Canucks (18-13-10) have two games left of their five-game road trip and, as it stands, they are winless on it. Suffering three losses in a row, the Canucks return to Canada to visit their hosts, the Toronto Maple Leafs (27-14-2), at Scotiabank Arena at 4 p.m. on Saturday night. This will be the first of two meetings between these two teams this season, with Vancouver hosting the last on Feb. 8.

The Canucks will have another difficult task on Saturday night, especially now that the Maple Leafs have gotten Auston Matthews back healthy and in their lineup. A silver lining: the Canucks are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games against the Maple Leafs and 3-2-0 in their last five games against the Maple Leafs.

Brisebois and Höglander draw into the lineup, Sasson and Desharnais coming out Saturday vs. Leafs. #Canucks — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) January 11, 2025

Head coach Rick Tocchet made a few interesting lineup changes, replacing Vincent Desharnais with Guillaume Brisebois and rookie Max Sasson with struggling youngster Nils Hoglander. With the Canucks desperate for any type of offense, it's not the worst idea out there.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jonathan Lekkerimaki - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Phil Di Giuseppe



Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort - Guillaume Brisebois



Kevin Lankinen will be the Canucks starting goalie on the second leg of this back-to-back against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night. After starting against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, Thatcher Demko will serve as the backup goalie.

Maple Leafs Game Lineup

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty - John Tavares - William Nylander

Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Nick Robertson

Steven Lorentz - David Kampf - Connor Dewar



Morgan Rielly - Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Philippe Myers

Simon Benoit - Conor Timmins



Rookie Maple Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby is confirmed to be the Maple Leafs starting goalie for Saturday night's game against the Canucks. Hildeby, 23, is a 6-foot-7 netminder with a 3-1-0 record in the NHL this season with a 3.23 GAA and a .892 save percentage. Hildeby earned his first NHL win for the Maple Leafs in an Oct. 10 win against the New Jersey Devils, making 21 saves on 23 shots.

How to watch the Canucks game

Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, and Sportsnet Pacific. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.