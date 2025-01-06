Canucks Game 39 Preview vs. Canadiens: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

The Vancouver Canucks (18-12-8) have a golden opportunity to put some cushion on the second wildcard in the Western Conference, even after a devastating 3-0 shutout loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday. They'll travel east to face the Montreal Canadiens (18-18-3) at Bell Centre at 4:30 p.m. on Monday night with a game in hand and a one-point advantage over the Calgary Flames.

The Canucks are 4-1-0 in their last five games against the Canadiens and 7-2-1 in their last 10. This is the first of two meetings between the Canucks and the Canadiens this season, Vancouver will host Montreal on March 11.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - Max Sasson - Phil Di Giuseppe



Derek Forbort - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Guillaume Brisebois - Vincent Desharnais



Kevin Lankinen is expected to be the Canucks starting goalie as the team continues to be without Thatcher Demko. Rookie goalie Arturs Silovs will proceed as the backup goalie. Although they returned to practice, it is currently unclear whether Quinn Hughes or Elias Pettersson will return against the Canadiens on Monday night.

Canadiens Game Lineup

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky

Patrik Laine - Alex Newhook - Kirby Dach

Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Joel Armia



Kaiden Guhle - Mike Matheson

Lane Hutson - Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj - Jayden Struble



Sam Montembeault is likely to be the Canadiens starting goalie for Monday night's game against the Canucks. Montembeault is 14-15-2 this season with a 2.91 GAA, .900 save percentage, and three shutouts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Monday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Amazon Prime and RDS. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.