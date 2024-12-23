Canucks Game 34 Preview vs. Sharks: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

Folks, we have arrived at the doors of the holiday break! The Vancouver Canucks (16-10-7) play their final game before the holiday break at home, hosting the San Jose Sharks (11-19-6) at Rogers Arena at 6 p.m. on Monday night. This will be the second of four meetings between the Canucks and the Sharks this season; the Canucks will visit San Jose again on Feb. 6.

Thatcher Demko, who is expected to start against the Sharks on Monday night, is a perfect 11-0-0 in his career against San Jose, posting a 2.17 GAA and .924 save percentage in those games. The Canucks could not have asked for a better opponent to try and turn their fortunes against; they are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games against San Jose. And two points on Monday night would go a long way towards establishing security in a playoff spot.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Nils Hoglander

Phil Di Giuseppe - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood



Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort - Vincent Desharnais



Thatcher Demko is likely to start for the Canucks one last time before the holiday break, with Kevin Lankinen backing him up against the Sharks on Monday night.

Sharks Game Lineup

Mikael Granlund - Macklin Celebrini - Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund - Alex Wennberg - Will Smith

Nikolai Kovalenko - Luke Kunin - Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow - Nico Sturm - Ty Dellandrea



Mario Ferraro - Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin - Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun - Cody Ceci



Top goalie prospect Yaroslav Askarov will start for the Sharks against the Canucks in the wake of Vitek Vanecek's upper-body injury. The recently acquired Alexandar Georgiev will serve as Askarov's backup on Monday night.

How to watch the Canucks game

Monday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and NBC Sports California. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.