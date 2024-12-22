Canucks Game 33 Preview vs. Senators: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

In their penultimate game before the NHL holiday break, the Vancouver Canucks (16-10-6) return home to host the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday night. This will be the last of the two meetings between these teams this season; the Canucks previously won 4-3 in Ottawa on Nov. 23.

The Canucks are running out of time to end the first half of their 2024-25 season on a positive note. Recent losses to Vegas and Utah have caused the Canucks to cede a crucial amount of ground they built up on a playoff spot, and now they are hanging onto a wildcard spot by just a single point.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Danton Heinen - Pius Suter - Linus Karlsson

Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood



Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort - Vincent Desharnais



Having returned to the ice after the flu, Kevin Lankinen will spell Thatcher Demko and make his second consecutive start against the Senators on Saturday night.

Senators Game Lineup

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor - Zack Ostapchuk - Adam Gaudette



Jake Sanderson - Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot - Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven - Jacob Bernard-Docker



Leevi Merilainen will start against the Canucks on Saturday night. Merilainen has played two career NHL games, both with the Senators, and has a 0-1-1 record as a starter. The 22-year-old Finn has not played a game for the Senators this season; Merilainen's last appearance was two seasons ago on April 6, 2023.

How to watch the Canucks game

Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet, CBC, CITY, and TVAS2. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.