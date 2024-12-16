Canucks Game 30 Preview vs. Avalanche: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

Don't look now, but the Vancouver Canucks (15-9-5) have lost four of their last six games, allowing four or more goals in three of those losses, and now have to face the Colorado Avalanche (18-14-0) at 7:30 p.m. at Rogers Arena on Monday night in a crucial Western Conference clash. This will be the first of three meetings between these two powerhouses this season, with the Canucks hosting the next fixture on Feb. 4.

The Canucks have a lot to prove after dropping three of the last four games they have played, including a 5-1 spanking at the hands of the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. A 5-1 loss to an underperforming team is not going to sit well at any time in the season, and as a result, the Canucks themselves are starting to become that underperforming team.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Max Sasson

Conor Garland - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Danton Heinen - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Nils Hoglander



Quinn Hughes - Noah Juulsen

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais



Thatcher Demko is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie once again, facing the Avalanche in his third start of the season on Monday night. Kevin Lankinen is still ill, so Arturs Silovs will serve as Demko's understudy against Colorado.

Avalanche Game Lineup

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton - Casey Mittelstadt - Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta - Parker Kelly - Logan O'Connor

Tye Felhaber - Ivan Ivan - Chris Wagner



Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Sam Girard - Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton - Calvin de Haan



Mackenzie Blackwood, recently acquired from the San Jose Sharks, will make his second start of the season for the Avalanche against the Canucks on Monday night. Blackwood stopped 37 of 39 (.949%) shots for the Avalanche in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

How to watch the Canucks game

Monday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and Altitude Sports Network. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.