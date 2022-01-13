Canucks Game 26 Preview vs. Lightning: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

After once again continuing their trend of winning two games and losing one, the Vancouver Canucks (14-7-4) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-9-2) at 1 p.m. at Rogers Arena for a Sunday afternoon meeting. This will be the second and last of the two meetings between these two teams this season. The Canucks previously lost to the Lightning 4-1 in Tampa Bay on Oct. 15.

The Canucks have been dreadful against the once-mighty Lightning in recent seasons, posting a 1-4-0 record in their last five games against the Lightning and an equally bad 2-8-0 record in their last 10 games against the Lightning. Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver's starting goalie on Sunday, has never won a game against Tampa Bay in his five career meetings with them.

It is also worth noting, however, that Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Jake DeBrusk are all on four-, five-, and six-game scoring streaks, respectively. There is no time like the present to buck the losing trend against the Lightning.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Max Sasson - Aatu Raty - Danton Heinen



Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais



Kevin Lankinen is the Canucks starting goalie for Sunday afternoon's game against the Wild. After sending Arturs Silovs down to the AHL, Thatcher Demko will be the backup goalie for the Canucks.

Lightning Game Lineup

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont



Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh



Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Lightning starting goalie against the Canucks on Sunday afternoon.

How to watch the Canucks game

Sunday afternoon's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet and FanDuel Sports Network Sun. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.