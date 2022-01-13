Canucks Game 20 vs. Bruins: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

After a few days off, the Vancouver Canucks (10-6-3) return to the ice, traveling southeast to face the Boston Bruins (10-9-3) sans Jim Montgomery at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., at 4 p.m. on Tuesday night. This will be the first of two meetings between these teams this season, with the Canucks hosting the next in a few weeks on Dec. 14.

The Canucks have been very evenly matched with the Bruins over the last few seasons, posting a 5-5-0 record against Boston in their last 10 meetings and a 2-3-0 record in their last five meetings. Fortunately for the Canucks, the Bruins appear to be on the downswing, which could allow Vancouver to shift the momentum (or lack thereof) in their direction.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Aatu Raty - Arshdeep Bains



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Noah Juulsen



Kevin Lankinen is the confirmed Canucks starting goalie for Tuesday night's game against the Bruins and will start his second consecutive game. Star forward Brock Boeser, who missed the last seven games with a head injury, makes his highly anticipated return to the lineup.

Bruins Game Lineup

Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand - Elias Lindholm - Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Marc McLaughlin

Johnny Beecher - Mark Kastelic - Cole Koepke



Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon - Brandon Carlo



The struggling Jeremy Swayman is the confirmed Bruins starting goalie for Tuesday night's Canucks game. The Canucks will also visit with former friends Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, who were key pieces of last season's deep playoff run that ended in seven games to the Stanley Cup runners-up Edmonton Oilers.

How to watch the Canucks game

Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet and NESN. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.