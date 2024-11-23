Canucks Game 19 vs. Senators: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

For the first time in four days, the Vancouver Canucks (9-6-3) are back in action, traveling east to face the Ottawa Senators (8-10-1) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ont., at 4 p.m. on Saturday night. This will be the first of two meetings between these teams this season, with the Canucks hosting the next in a few weeks on Dec. 21.

The Canucks have dominated the Senators as of late, going 4-0-1 in their last five games against Ottawa and 6-3-1 in their last 10 against Ottawa. It is worth noting that neither Kevin Lankinen nor Arturs Silovs, the only two healthy Canucks goalies, have faced the Senators in their careers.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Nils Hoglander

Max Sasson - Aatu Raty - Arshdeep Bains



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Noah Juulsen



Kevin Lankinen is the confirmed Canucks starting goalie for Saturday night's game against the Senators and will step in for Artus Silovs. Undrafted rookie forward Max Sasson will make his NHL debut on a line with Aatu Raty and Arshdeep Bains, two players who he is familiar with from Abbotsford.

Senators Game Lineup

Brady Tkachuk - Shane Pinto - Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux - Tim Stutzle - Drake Batherson

David Perron - Josh Norris - Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins - Adam Gaudette - Zack MacEwen



Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot - Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven - Travis Hamonic



The struggling Linus Ullmark is the confirmed Senators starting goalie for Saturday night's Canucks game. Ullmark is just 4-6-1 this season with a 3.00 GAA and .887 save percentage and has allowed five goals three times in his last six starts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet One, , Sportsnet Pacific, CBC, and TVAS2. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 and Sportsnet Radio Network will be the radio broadcasts available for your listening.