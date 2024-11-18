Canucks Game 17 vs. Predators: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

In the second leg of a back-to-back, the Vancouver Canucks (9-4-3) have a playoff rematch with the struggling Nashville Predators (5-10-3), who currently sit in last place in the NHL. The Predators have only one win away from home and only two total wins in their last 10 games, so it's another golden opportunity for the Canucks to eek their way back into the good graces of the home fans at Rogers Arena, starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday night.

Canucks Game Lineup

Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Aatu Raty - Nils Hoglander



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Noah Juulsen



Kevin Lankinen is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie vs. the Predators and is aiming to get himself back on even footing. Abbreviated by a 28 save, .966 save percentage effort on Nov. 12, Lankinen has had a .871 save percentage game and a .741 save percentage game in the last eight days, allowing 11 goals. Despite his hot start, Lankinen needs to show the Canucks that he isn't starting to fall off the wagon.

Predators Game Lineup

Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Steven Stamkos

Jonathan Marchessault - Colton Sissons - Gustav Nyquist

Luke Evangelista - Juuso Parssinen - Phil Tomasino

Zach L'Heureux - Michael McCarron - Cole Smith



Roman Josi - Brady Skjei

Jeremy Lauzon - Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo - Luke Schenn



Juuse Saros is the confirmed Predators starting goalie for Sunday night's Canucks game. Despite his team's struggles, Saros has actually performed better than he did last year, posting a 4-8-2 record, a 2.52 GAA, a .915 save percentage, and two shutouts. Will Nashville finally give this guy some help against the Canucks on Sunday night?

How to watch the Canucks game

Sunday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 and Sportsnet Radio Network will be the radio broadcasts available for your listening.