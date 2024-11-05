Canucks Game 11 vs. Ducks: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

In the second game of their West Coast road trip, the Vancouver Canucks (5-2-3) travel to Anaheim to face the Anaheim Ducks (4-5-2) at Honda Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. This will be the first of four meetings between these two teams this season, with the next not coming until Feb. 27, 2025.

The Canucks have been destroying the Ducks in their recent meetings, going a flawless 5-0-0 in the last five matchups against Tuesday night's opponents. The Canucks have been almost equally as good dating further back, running up an 8-2-0 record in their last 10 games against the Ducks.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Pius Suter - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander - Aatu Raty - Daniel Sprong



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais



Kevin Lankinen has been confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie vs. the Ducks and will continue to dominate the share of playing time at the expense of the struggling Arturs Silovs. Lankinen has been an excellent offseason addition for the Canucks so far and currently boasts a 5-0-2 record, a 2.25 GAA, a .919 save percentage, and one shutout. Additionally, Lankinen has never lost to the Ducks (2-0-0) in his NHL career.

Ducks Game Lineup

Robby Fabbri - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano - Mason McTavish - Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier - Trevor Zegras - Alex Killorn

Brett Leason - Isac Lundestrom - Brock McGinn



Cam Fowler - Olen Zellweger

Urho Vaakanainen- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov - Brian Dumoulin



Lukas Dostal will be the Ducks starting goalie against the Canucks on Tuesday night. Dostal has been incredible for the lowly Ducks this season, posting a 4-3-2 record to the tune of a 2.22 GAA, a .937 save percentage, and one shutout. Facing a hot goalie like Dostal will prove challenging for a cold Canucks offense.

How to watch the Canucks game

Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet, KCOP-13, and Victory+. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.