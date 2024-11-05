Canucks Game 11 vs. Ducks: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch
In the second game of their West Coast road trip, the Vancouver Canucks (5-2-3) travel to Anaheim to face the Anaheim Ducks (4-5-2) at Honda Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. This will be the first of four meetings between these two teams this season, with the next not coming until Feb. 27, 2025.
The Canucks have been destroying the Ducks in their recent meetings, going a flawless 5-0-0 in the last five matchups against Tuesday night's opponents. The Canucks have been almost equally as good dating further back, running up an 8-2-0 record in their last 10 games against the Ducks.
Canucks Game Lineup
Jake DeBrusk - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Pius Suter - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland
Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander - Aatu Raty - Daniel Sprong
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen has been confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie vs. the Ducks and will continue to dominate the share of playing time at the expense of the struggling Arturs Silovs. Lankinen has been an excellent offseason addition for the Canucks so far and currently boasts a 5-0-2 record, a 2.25 GAA, a .919 save percentage, and one shutout. Additionally, Lankinen has never lost to the Ducks (2-0-0) in his NHL career.
Canucks are an average team when it comes to NHL franchise valuations
Ducks Game Lineup
Robby Fabbri - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano - Mason McTavish - Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier - Trevor Zegras - Alex Killorn
Brett Leason - Isac Lundestrom - Brock McGinn
Cam Fowler - Olen Zellweger
Urho Vaakanainen- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov - Brian Dumoulin
Lukas Dostal will be the Ducks starting goalie against the Canucks on Tuesday night. Dostal has been incredible for the lowly Ducks this season, posting a 4-3-2 record to the tune of a 2.22 GAA, a .937 save percentage, and one shutout. Facing a hot goalie like Dostal will prove challenging for a cold Canucks offense.
How to watch the Canucks game
Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet, KCOP-13, and Victory+. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.