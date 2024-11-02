Tough to put much stock in Elias Pettersson's agents comments about his poor play

Few people would ever deny that Elias Pettersson is a top-level player with elite skills. At the same time however, there's just no getting around the reality he isn't currently performing to the standard (quite rightly) expected of him.

Among other things, Pettersson has just four points -- including only one goal -- and a -3 rating through the Canucks' first nine games of the 2024-25 campaign. In it's own right this is some reason for concern, but it's made worse by the fact his struggles are a continuation of how he performed during the second half of last season.

After looking as good as he's ever been during the first 49 games of the 2023-24 campaign, the four-time NHL All-Star then experienced a dramatic drop in productivity, with just 31 points over his final 46 games (including six points in 13 playoff contests).

Just not good enough from Pettersson

Certainly, 35 points in your last 55 games isn't going to cut it, not when you're in the first season of an eight-year, $92.8 million deal. This has understandably lead to questions about what's causing Pettersson to play so poorly?

There are several theories, including the 25-year-old still being bothered by the knee injury he suffered last season. Although there have long been questions on just how serious this injury was, with the Canucks themselves reportedly accusing him of overblowing the severity of the issue.

This leads us to the psychological aspect of things, with it possibly that Pettersson is worried about his knee -- whether real or perceived -- which in turn is compromising his play on the ice. Still on the psychological side, perhaps he is feeling the pressure to perform, due to the increased expectations which come with being the highest-paid player on your team.

Agents now getting involved

In any event, the Sweden native's agents have now weighed in, to offer their perspective of their client's form. Giving due credit to Cooper Godin of Canucks Daily, the update came courtesy of Donnie and Dhali - The Team, on Friday.

Rick Dhaliwal said that Pettersson's agents J.P. Barry and Pat Brisson of CAA Sports, aren't worried about their client's slow start to the 2024-25 season. Basically, that they aren't nearly as concerned as what the market is.

This brings two thoughts to mind, the first being one that's been made by plenty of Canucks fans already. More specifically that why would the agents be concerned, given their client got his big pay day, which by extension means they've been take care of.

However, there is also a second thought, about the reasoning for not being concerned because of it still being early in the 2024-25 campaign. The issue with this is, as we've already noted, Pettersson's lack of form extends back to the second half of last season; these struggles are not a recent development.

dark. Next. Sherwood proving to be a big hit for the Canucks ... literally. Sherwood proving to be a big hit for the Canucks ... literally

Ultimately, the reality is that it doesn't really matter what the agents think, because they already did their job in convincing the Canucks to give Pettersson his big contract extension. In other words, if you're a fan looking to Barry and Brisson for some type of reassurance about number 40, you're going to likely be sorely disappointed.

Recent Posts