Canucks Game 10 vs. Sharks: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

The Vancouver Canucks look to bounce back from Wednesday's brutal 6-0 loss to New Jersey with a soft matchup, on paper, Saturday night with the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. It is worth noting, however, that the lowly Sharks are suddenly winners of three straight games, while the Canucks are losers of two straight. This will be the first of four games between these two teams this season.

The Canucks have been flat-out dominant against the Sharks, which can mostly be attributed to the Sharks' full-fledged rebuild. In the last 10 meetings with the Sharks, the Canucks are a whopping 9-1-0, including a 4-1-0 record in the last five meetings. Elias Pettersson, who has struggled to get going to start the 2024-25 season, has 20 points in 19 career games against the Sharks.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Daniel Sprong



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Noah Juulsen



Kevin Lankinen has been confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie vs. the Sharks and will take back his place in the goal crease after Arturs Silovs started and came out flat against New Jersey. Lankinen has a 4-0-2 record as the Canucks starting goalie this season and currently boasts a 2.29 GAA and .920 save percentage.

Dakota Joshua explains the noble reason for revealing his cancer diagnosis

Sharks Game Lineup

William Eklund - Mikael Granlund - Tyler Toffoli

Ethan Cardwell - Alex Wennberg - Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow - Will Smith - Luke Kunin

Carl Grundstrom - Nico Sturm - Ty Dellandrea



Jake Walman - Cody Ceci

Henry Thrun - Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro - Jan Rutta



Mackenzie Blackwood will be the Sharks starting goalie against the Canucks on Saturday night. Defenseman Timothy Liljegren, recently acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, will make his San Jose Sharks debut against the Canucks.

How to watch the Canucks game

Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on CBC, Sportsnet, CITY, and NBC Sports California. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.