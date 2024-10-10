Canucks Game 1 vs. Flames: How to watch, game preview

The Vancouver Canucks open the 2024-25 regular season with a home matchup against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m on Wednesday night in what will be the first of four meetings this season.

The Canucks and Flames are two teams at opposite sides of the NHL totem pole currently, as the Canucks are Stanley Cup favorites, while the Flames have started to tear down their entire roster in hopes of rebuilding and retooling around the few talented veterans they have left.

How to watch the Canucks game

Wednesday night's Canucks game will be televised on Sportsnet Pacific and Sportsnet One, and Canucks fans unable to catch the game can instead listen to the action live on the radio on Sportsnet 650.

Canucks game preview

Canucks rookie sensation Arturs Silovs opens the 2024-25 season as the starter against Calgary, as newcomer Kevin Lankinen backs him up. Thatcher Demko opens the season on injured reserve, so it will be a while before we see him back on the ice for Vancouver.

It is worth noting that the Canucks, who are only 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against the Flames, are actually 4-1-0 in their last five against the Flames. Calgary has struggled a lot in recent years, and now that Jacob Markstrom is off to New Jersey, it should be a very soft matchup for the guys in the Blue and Green.

And we have tonight's lines for both teams, rounded up by Daily Faceoff:

Canucks lines

Danton Heinen - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Daniel Sprong

Nils Hoglander - Aatu Raty - Conor Garland

Arshdeep Bains - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort - Vincent Desharnais

Flames lines

Samuel Honzek - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka



Mackenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal



Dan Vladar will start in goal for the Flames.