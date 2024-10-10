Canucks Game 1 vs. Flames: How to watch, game preview
The Vancouver Canucks open the 2024-25 regular season with a home matchup against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m on Wednesday night in what will be the first of four meetings this season.
The Canucks and Flames are two teams at opposite sides of the NHL totem pole currently, as the Canucks are Stanley Cup favorites, while the Flames have started to tear down their entire roster in hopes of rebuilding and retooling around the few talented veterans they have left.
How to watch the Canucks game
Wednesday night's Canucks game will be televised on Sportsnet Pacific and Sportsnet One, and Canucks fans unable to catch the game can instead listen to the action live on the radio on Sportsnet 650.
Canucks game preview
Canucks rookie sensation Arturs Silovs opens the 2024-25 season as the starter against Calgary, as newcomer Kevin Lankinen backs him up. Thatcher Demko opens the season on injured reserve, so it will be a while before we see him back on the ice for Vancouver.
It is worth noting that the Canucks, who are only 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against the Flames, are actually 4-1-0 in their last five against the Flames. Calgary has struggled a lot in recent years, and now that Jacob Markstrom is off to New Jersey, it should be a very soft matchup for the guys in the Blue and Green.
And we have tonight's lines for both teams, rounded up by Daily Faceoff:
Canucks lines
Danton Heinen - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Daniel Sprong
Nils Hoglander - Aatu Raty - Conor Garland
Arshdeep Bains - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort - Vincent Desharnais
Flames lines
Samuel Honzek - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
Mackenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar will start in goal for the Flames.