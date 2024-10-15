Canucks' first road trip of the season sees them catch a lucky break

One of the biggest keys to the Vancouver Canucks winning the Pacific Division title last season -- their first since the 2012-13 campaign -- was an extremely impressive road record. At 23-14-4, it represented the best road record in the division and fourth-best in the Western Conference as a whole.

We mention this, because even this early into the 2024-25 season, the Canucks need to get some positive results right off the bat on their first road trip of the campaign. This is due to two home losses to begin the regular season, albeit at least they did pick up a couple of 'loser' points.

Interestingly, the Canucks' early struggles have nothing to do with how they began their opening two games of the season, as evidenced by scoring a combined five goals and allowing just one in the opening period. No, the issues come from how the team is finishing games, with them giving up leads in both third periods and going on to lose in overtime and via a shootout respectively.

Tocchet discusses the beginning to the 2024-25 season

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet spoke to the media on Monday, about what might have contributed to the indifferent start and how to fix it. As per Ben Kuzma of The Province, he said:

"Maybe a little bit of success last year and you come in lazier. I don’t know and I’m not pointing fingers at the players, but they were both winnable games. We have to get to our staples really quick. We’ve got to start going through people and I don’t think we’re battling as hard as we should. It is early, but we’ve got to get to it."

Tocchet was asked about what the main focus of practice was on Monday, as the Canucks prepare for their road trip. As per the team's X social media account, he said:

"There was a couple of things, just details of our game. Changes - when to change and how to change, I think that can really help. A little bit on the offensive side. We're getting a lot of possession time, which is good. (But) we're not translating into a lot of chances or shots. ... We need to start attacking the net more, that's another thing."

The road trip begins on Tuesday evening in Tampa Bay, against the Lightning. However, it's the next game two night's later, which is receiving most of the attention.

Facing up against the best

That's because the Canucks will be facing Florida Panthers. What better way to test yourself, than going up against the team which has been to two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and won it all last season?

Yes it's a brand new season, but it still stands as a good opportunity to see what you're all about. Although it does turn out that the Canucks will get a lucky break in Thursday evening's clash.

As noted by Max Miller of The Hockey News, the Panthers will be without both Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov. That's two pretty big components of the lineup, which the Canucks won't have to contend with.

Now in fairness to the Canucks they did beat the Panthers both times last season, 5-3 in Florida and 4-0 back home in Vancouver. However, when you've lost both games to begin your season, you'll take any advantage you can grab onto.

First things first though, the Canucks will face the Lightning on Tuesday evening. Artūrs Šilovs will be back in net and looking to improve on his nightmare performance in the home opener.

Regardless of how Šilovs plays against the Lightning, we assume Kevin Lankinen will start versus the Panthers, which alludes to where Tocchet's confidence lies right now. The Canucks will then face a return matchup with the Flyers on Saturday evening, before concluding the road trip against the Blackhawks next Tuesday.

