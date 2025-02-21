Canucks finally sign Kevin Lankinen to huge new contract extension

The Vancouver Canucks announced Friday that goalie Kevin Lankinen has signed a five-year contract extension worth $22.5 million ($4.5 million AAV), tying him down in B.C. until 2030.

Lankinen, 29, is just the latest key addition to the Canucks to put pen to paper and extend his stay in Vancouver. Pittsburgh Penguins trade acquisitions Drew O'Connor and Marcus Pettersson each recently signed contract extensions with the Canucks, though O'Connor, the least seasoned player, signed a short-term deal.

The #Canucks signed Lankinen to 5 year $4.5M cap hit extension



Yr 1 $2.5M Base & $2.5M SB

Yr 2 $4M Base

Yr 3 3M & 2M SB

Yr 4 2.5M & 2M SB

Yr 5 2M & 2M SB



Years 1/2 No Move clause, years 3-5 15 team no trade clause



Rep’d by Diamondhttps://t.co/UPbekDKmEo — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) February 21, 2025

Per PuckPedia, Lankinen's new contract features full no-movement clauses in 2025-26 and 2026-27, and the Finn will submit a 15-team no-trade list for the 2027-28, 2028-29, and 2029-30 seasons. Next season, Lankinen will actually carry a higher cap hit for the Canucks than his goalie partner, Thatcher Demko ($4 million). Demko will be eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1.

The undrafted Lankinen is in his first season with the Canucks and has already amassed a 19-8-7 record to pair with his 2.53 GAA, .905 save percentage, and career-high four shutouts. The former Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators goalie represented the Canucks at the now-concluded 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, winning one game for his Finland against Sweden before getting pulled for Juuse Saros in Finland's last game of the competition against Canada.