Canucks do well in affordability ranking for families attending games

In recent months we've shared our thoughts on different surveys involving the Canucks and where they were ranked. For example, Daily Faceoff ranking them as the third most tortured fanbase and OLBG.com placing them 20th for the game day food experience, among all 32 NHL teams.

Well Canucks fans, we're now able to share some results with you, which reflect more favourably on your team. More specifically, a survey by FreeBets.com which ranks the most affordable NHL arenas in 2024.

To complete this survey, FreeBets.com considered six categories for each of the 32 NHL arenas. These included: four non-premium tickets, four hot dogs, two beers, two sodas, two team hats, and parking.

The Canucks ranked where?!?!

When it was all said and done, the Canucks and Rogers Arena were ranked ninth-most reasonable at $414.77 USD ($577.24 CAD). This is somewhat surprising considering how expensive Vancouver is to live in generally speaking, but at least alludes to the Canucks doing their best to make attending a game as reasonable as possible.

When you break down the price into the six aforementioned categories, the ticket cost of $78.25 USD ($108.90 CAD) ranked 'worst' at 13th-best, a $5.19 USD ($7.22 CAD) hot dog was tied fifth-cheapest and a $7.78 USD ($10.83 CAD) beer was actually placed third-lowest. Their $4.81 USD ($6.69 CAD) soft drink was fourth-cheapest, $11.41 USD ($15.88 CAD) for parking was fifth-best and a hat worth $22.21 USD ($30.91 CAD) came in as tied fourth-lowest.

On a league-wide scale, the Canucks ranked third-cheapest among all seven Canadian teams, when it came to attending a game. The Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre ranked first overall in the NHL, while the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome came in at fourth-cheapest.

No prizes for guessing the most expensive arena to visit

At the other end of the spectrum, it really will come as no surprise to Canucks fans that the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena are the most expensive games to attend in the NHL. Second-most expensive is the Vegas Golden Knights and then Utah's new team.

Closing out the Canadian NHL teams, the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre are next after the Canucks at 11th-cheapest, followed by the Edmonton OiIers in Rogers Place at 14th. Finally we have the Montreal Canadiens in the Bell Centre at 23rd, but you have to wonder how much lower -- or higher as the case would be in terms of cost -- they would be, if they were even close to their previous level of success? (Not that this stops the Leafs from gouging their fanbase.)

Overall, the Canucks should be commended for not taking advantage of their passionate and loyal fans like some of the other Canadian teams. They may or may not contend for the Stanley Cup this season -- although most indications point towards them being a playoff team -- but at least it doesn't cost an arm and a leg to go to the arena and cheer them on.

