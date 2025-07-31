Canucks could have one more late-summer blockbuster in them

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly in on top RFA Marco Rossi this summer. Rossi is among the top RFA players rumored to be on the block this summer. Several teams have been linked to the 23-year-old who remains unsigned at this point in the offseason.

Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects, during a July 28 appearance on the Simply Spiked Podcast, expounded on the point, stating that the Canucks were in hot pursuit of Rossi. However, Vancouver’s offer was insufficient to land the coveted prospect.

He stated:

"I know that they were trying to get Marco Rossi, too. They had made an offer that included that first-round pick this year. But didn’t get it done for Minnesota."

According to some of the chatter out there, the Wild weren’t keen on moving Rossi. However, Rossi’s apparent contract demands have made it challenging to fit his demands within their salary cap structure.

Robinson, however, didn’t close the door completely on Rossi coming to the Canucks. He added:

"I think that Minnesota is now starting to come around to the fact that ‘hey, we might actually have to bring Rossi back in,’ after that bridge was pretty well burned because they didn’t get the offers they wanted. So, maybe there’s an opportunity to circle back and say ‘hey, we’re still interested in Marco Rossi, the price has come down."

Check out Robinson’s comments from the seven-minute mark onwards:

Based on Robinson’s comments, the Canucks might still have one more late-summer stunner in the works. Fans should keep an eye out for the latest developments before the start of training camp.

Canucks trade for Rossi could hinge on Chytil

The Vancouver Canucks hope Filip Chytil could be the answer to their top-six needs. | Derek Cain/GettyImages

The Canucks’ interest in Marco Rossi lies in the club’s apparent need for a second-line center. Since the departure of J.T. Miller, the Canucks have had apparent difficulty in filling the 2C role.

Filip Chytil, who was part of the return for Miller, was expected to fill in the 2C role. While he’s a solid option, he’s had trouble staying healthy. So, with Chytil’s health a potential concern, the Canucks need a reliable option to play behind Elias Pettersson.

With Rossi in the fold, the Canucks would have three solid centers. Head coach Adam Foote can figure out if deploying Rossi as the third-line center might be a better option if Chytil can stay healthy.

Perhaps bumping Chytil down to the third line could help take some of the pressure off. Maybe rotating Rossi and Chytil could be an option moving forward.

Ultimately, the Canucks won’t really know how to handle the situation until they get Rossi into the fold. That’s why the Canucks could be in a holding pattern at the moment, hoping that an opportunity to add a player like Marco Rossi could open up soon.